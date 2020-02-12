The spring season of concerts at Cherry Hill will begin on Sunday, Feb. 16, with the quartet, Aurora Musicalis, featuring Elizabeth Beilman, cello; Rebekah Binford, violin; Jimmy Gilmore, clarinet; and Kent Lyman, piano.
The group will play the “Trio in G Minor” by Clara Schumann, “Café Music” by Paul Schoenfeld, and the famous “Archduke Trio in B Flat Major” by Beethoven.
Aurora Musicalis, now celebrating its 29th year, is a diverse chamber music ensemble composed of members of the North Carolina Symphony. Since its debut in 1991, the ensemble has made numerous appearances to critical acclaim.
Conjuring up images of otherworldly northern lights by virtue of its name, Aurora Musicalis has been described as “one of the very best” chamber music ensembles in the state of North Carolina. The musicians are dedicated to all facets of music education, all serve on the faculty of the North Carolina Chamber Music Institute, and each member maintains an active teaching studio.
The concert will begin at 3 p.m. A reception will take place after the performance. The entire 1858 plantation house will be open for touring. Cherry Hill is at 2740 Hwy. 58, Warrenton, in the Inez community.
Admissions will be taken at the door, with adults at $10, students at $5, and children 12 and under admitted at no charge. For more information, visit cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259.
