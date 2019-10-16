The Tar River Land Conservancy will host a fall hike along Lynch Creek on scenic Lynch Creek Farm owned by TRLC supporters Bob Radcliffe and Kerry Carter in the Franklin County community of Kittrell on Saturday, Nov. 2. The hike will begin at 10 a.m. and end around noon.
Enjoy the fall colors and learn about the conservation easement, the creek, plants, wildlife and the forests that buffer the creek. Hike level is considered moderate.
After the hike, enjoy lunch at the cabin. Bob Radcliffe will provide an overview of the Ben Franklin Society’s “Franklin County Grist Mill Inventory” Research Project.
Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register, go to tarriver.org or call 919-496-5902.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.