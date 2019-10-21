An evening of spooky thrills for children and adults will be in store as the Warrenton Revitalization Committee presents the Annual Fright Night from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, on Courthouse Square, 109 S. Main St., Warrenton.
The event is free of charge, but $1 donations will be accepted to assist with future activities for children.
The Revitalization Committee hopes that individuals and families will decide to spend the evening in downtown Warrenton by having a bite to eat at local restaurants and bringing lawnchairs to sit and enjoy the music and surprises of Fright Night. The committee also hopes that downtown businesses will reflect the spirit of the event by decorating their storefronts in a fall or Halloween theme.
Decorations of ghosts and ghouls — with a few surprises — will set a spooky mood for the evening. Disc jockey Lee Burrows of Solid Sound Productions will provide music for dancing or sitting and watching the fun unfold.
Fright Night participants should not be surprised if Bigfoot and a spooky clown drop in to check out the excitement at Courthouse Square. You never know where you might see them!
People planning to attend are encouraged to wear costumes and register for prize drawings to be held throughout the evening. The Warren County Arts Council will provide face painting, and refreshments will be available.
The spine-tingling fun will continue after the festival concludes. A local spirit will lead a Historic Haunted Sites Ghost Walk through the downtown area of Warrenton beginning at 8 p.m. Tour participants should meet on Courthouse Square for a walk along Warrenton’s streets as they hear spooky tales of the paranormal.
Fright Night also is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of Warren County and several local businesses.
For more information, call 252-257-1122, visit warrenton.nc.gov or email townadministrator@warrenton.nc.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.