The Cherry Hill Historical Foundation will open its fall concert season with a performance by Lyricosa Quartet on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m., at Cherry Hill in the Inez community.
The string quartet features violinist Carol Chang, concertmaster of the North Carolina Opera. She also plays regularly with the North Carolina Symphony, teaches violin and serves on the faculty of the North Carolina Chamber Music Institute. Chang holds Bachelor and Master of Music degrees in Violin Performance from the Cleveland Institute of Music.
Julia Reeves is a violinist who teaches at the Duke University String School. She holds her Bachelor of Music degree from Ohio University, her master’s from the University of Minnesota and her doctorate from UNC-Greensboro.
Simon Ertz is principal viola of the Winston-Salem Symphony and is also a member of the Greensboro Symphony. After graduating from the United Kingdom’s Royal Northern College of Music, Ertz worked with several orchestras across the UK. In the United States, he has performed in many venues across the country as a member of the Degas Quartet. Since moving to North Carolina, he has completed a Doctoral of Musical Arts degree at UNC-Greensboro and now teaches at North Carolina State University.
Rosalind Leavell regularly performs with the North Carolina Opera orchestra and the North Carolina Symphony. She received her bachelor’s in music from the Cleveland Institute of Music and a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota. She was formerly the principal cellist of the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra in Minnesota. Leavell is on the faculty of Triangle Area Suzuki Talent Education and the North Carolina Chamber Music Institute. She also teaches cello privately to students of all ages and levels.
During Sunday’s performance the group will play the String Quartet in F Major by Haydn, the String Quartet No. 3 in D Major by Beethoven and the String Quartet in F Major by Ravel.
The Classical Voice of North Carolina has lauded Lyricosa for their “beautiful, rich tone…and stylish phrasing.” Formed in the spring of 2018, the quartet’s goal is to reach a vast depth of intimacy and understanding in each work they play and to share that journey with their audiences.
Admission to the event will be $10 for adults, $5 for students and no charge for children under 13, and will be taken at the door. A reception will be held in the dining room and parlors of the 1858 plantation house, which will be open for touring after the concert.
Cherry Hill is on Highway 58 in the Inez community. For more information and driving directions, visit cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259.
