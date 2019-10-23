MacCallum More Museum and Gardens will host Garden Gift Gala, offering art lovers and holiday shoppers the opportunity to purchase original art and crafts from Lake Country Artisans Guild Members.
The Guild has an active membership of 39 artisans, offering works in a variety of mediums and styles.
MacCallum More Museum and Gardens is at 603 Hudgins St., Chase City, Va.
The Garden Gift Gala will run Nov. 4-15, Monday–Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m.
There will be an opening reception on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1-4 p.m., where light refreshments will be served.
All items will be cash and carry. Sale offerings include original paintings in a variety of mediums, decorative gourds, fused glass, fabric art, quilts, wood turnings, horseshoe and wire sculpture, decorative art tiles, and note cards.
“Lake Country Artisans have worked long and hard to present a diversity of pieces for this handcrafted artisan exhibit and sale. Guests to the Gala may want to come back several times during this two-week event because new replacement items will be coming in every few days, as items are purchased and removed from the displays,” said Sarah Bolduc, president of Lake Country Artisans Guild. “I could not be more proud of the talented Guild membership and great partnership with MacCallum More Museum and Gardens.”
For more information, go to mmmg.org or call 434-372-0502.
