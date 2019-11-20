Organizers have now announced the final lineup of activities for the 2nd Annual Farmer’s Christmas at The Old Cotton Gin, to be held Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event promises activities for people of all ages.
The Old Cotton Gin is at 201 S. Hall St. in downtown Warrenton, and parking will be available across from the gin. Both parking and admission are free of charge for the public.
The Old Cotton gin, renovated by Anne and Tommy Satterwhite, took the feel of an old-fashioned Christmas market last year as hundreds of people attended the inaugural event.
Organizer Deborah Phillips planned Farmer’s Christmas as an opportunity “to capitalize on the historic nature of Warrenton and The Old Cotton Gin in creating a festival that would appeal to everyone and provide a wonderful selling/buying environment for artists, crafters and customers alike,” she said in 2018.
Phillips said that this year’s event is shaping up to be better than last year’s.
This year’s event once again promises to offer something for people of all ages. DryBread Road will set a festive mood for the day with old-timey and bluegrass music.
Seven Seasons Animal Farm of Oxford will bring along a variety of animals for children to see, and local artist Victoria Paynter Privette will lead children in mural painting.
Boys and girls also will have a chance to talk about their wish lists with Farmer Santa from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Those attending will have an opportunity to add a four-legged friend to their families as Warren County Animal Ark holds an adoption clinic.
A raffle drawing featuring articles donated by participating vendors will be held at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the event. No advance sales are planned. Proceeds will benefit the Animal Ark.
Food trucks on site will offer such items as coffee, barbecue, cheesesteak sandwiches and kettle corn.
Vendors will offer farm products, and handmade crafts and art. Articles that will be available include ornaments, wreaths, jewelry, quilts, needlecrafts, doll house miniatures, candles, leather and wood crafts, pottery, stained glass, mosaics, herbs, garden and household plants, topiaries, personal care products, fairy hair, hand bags and accessories, pyrographic gifts (woodburning), dog snacks and accessories, paintings, decorated glassware, primitives and folk art, cards and signs, vintage and antique articles, sand art, baked goods, candies, meats, eggs, produce, pecans, mushrooms, sauces, honey, jams and jellies, pickles and seafood.
This year’s event promises to offer a chance for attendees to find decorative items to bring the Christmas spirit to their homes, and gift ideas for family and friends.
For more information, go to the Facebook page “Farmers Christmas at The Old Cotton Gin.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.