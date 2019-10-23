Auditions for C.A.T.S. Community Theatre production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the Colonial Center for the Performing Arts in South Hill, Va., will take place Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m.
The audition process will consist of cold-readings from the script. Minimal singing and dancing are required in the show, so performers will not be asked to sing or dance for their audition.
Those planning to audition must be able to attend all performances.
Performance dates are: Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2:30 p.m. Also, the cast must attend “School Day Matinee” performances on Thursday, Dec. 5. These performances will take place during school hours at the Colonial Center.
Rehearsals generally take place on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings, and on Sunday afternoons. There will be no rehearsals around the Thanksgiving holiday.
More information, including a character list and age suggestions, is available at colonialcenterva.org under "Auditions."
Email Douglas Wright at colonialfan@gmail.com or call him at 434-262-4170 with questions.
