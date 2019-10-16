The Warren County Committee of the North Carolina Museum of History Associates hosted “Warren County Museum Day” with a reception on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Elgin Plantation, circa 1827. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Elgin is the home of Dennis and Vesna Hockman. It is located in the Embro community of Warren County.
The Museum Day event, sponsored by BB&T of Warrenton and Preservation Warrenton, Inc., featured keynote speaker Jim Gossip from Jackson, who has served as president of the Northampton County Museum in Jackson for 25 years. Prior to his retirement last year, he was chairman, president and CEO of Roanoke Valley Savings Bank in Roanoke Rapids. He served as the mayor of Jackson for eight years, and currently sits on the town board.
Gossip is a collector of early Southern decorative arts. His program was entitled, “Early Turned Ladder Back Chairs of the Roanoke River Basin,” which is his specialty. Of interest was a display of chairs from Warren, Halifax, and Northampton counties.
Museum of History Board Chairman Gray Styers, from Raleigh, gave an update of museum activities and shared information about current and planned exhibits at the museum. Membership Director Danielle Shuirman, and Associates and Special Events Director Hunter Diamond greeted guests and discussed membership privileges.
2019 members of the Warren County Committee are: Harriet Banzet and Mary Hunter, co-chairs, and Patty Bugg, Mabel Bullock, Kim Burrows, Margaret Echols, Brooke Holt, Richard Hunter, Noel Robertson and Audrey Tippett.
The North Carolina Museum of History Associates is a statewide organization dedicated to raising awareness of, and funding for, the North Carolina Museum of History. The museum relies on the Associates to support extraordinary exhibitions, outstanding educational and community programming, and the acquisitions of artifacts important to the state’s history. For more information, visit the website ncmoha.com.
