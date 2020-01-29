McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center in Henderson will offer a variety of productions ranging from musicals to a Black History Month tribute in February.
“Into the Woods”
The Tony Award-winning musical “Into the Woods” will open on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Other 8 p.m. performances will be on Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8.
Matinee performances will be offered at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, and Sunday, Feb. 9.
The fully-staged Broadway-style musical will be presented with a live professional orchestra.
Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece, “Into the Woods” gives a modern twist to the beloved fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm, entwining the classic stories of “Cinderella,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Rapunzel,” and “Little Red Riding Hood” with an original story about a baker and his wife wishing to start a family and live a more wonderful life. The moral of this story? Be careful what you wish for!
ABBAMania: An ABBA Tribute
The ABBA tribute will be presented on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
Come enjoy a rock musical which takes you back to the disco era with one of the best pop bands in history, ABBA. “ABBAMania” features nine musicians and singers performing 21 of ABBA’s hits, complete with all the costume changes, choreography, live band, backup singers and the big studio sound.
The New Century Saxophone Quartet
The quartet will perform on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. as part of the 2020 Classical and Chamber Performance Series.
The internationally acclaimed New Century Saxophone Quartet has performed in Carnegie Hall, the Villa Schoenberg in Zurich and the Academy for the Performing Arts in Hong Kong. They have appeared on television and radio across the United States, and offered two command performances for President Bill Clinton in the White House. The Quartet features Henderson’s own Michael Stephenson.
One Noble Journey: A Black History Month Tribute
The production will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The moving “One Noble Journey” tells the story of Henry “Box” Brown, an African-American born into slavery in Louisa, Va.
Henry devised an ingenious escape plan — sealing himself in a wooden box for shipment to friends and freedom in Philadelphia.
McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center is at 201 Breckenridge St., Henderson. For tickets and more information about upcoming shows, contact the box office at 252-598-0662 between 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
