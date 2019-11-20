As Warren County artists and Hollister community residents continue their work on a mural on the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe’s multipurpose building on Capps Farm Road, plans have been announced for a second mural project for the area at the site of the tribe’s former council building on Highway 561.
Both mural projects, which include accompanying sculptures, were made possible by a grant from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation of North Carolina through the Inclusive Public Art Program. Working to obtain the grant were Dr. Marvin “Marty” Richardson, director of the Haliwa-Saponi Legacy Project, and Matthew Richardson, the tribe’s public arts initiative coordinator.
Plans for the work at the former council building include building a wall on which a visual summary of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe’s history from pre-historical times to the present day will be depicted, said Matthew Richardson.
He described the mural, which will cover both sides of the wall, as featuring community scenes and symbols, from its tragedies to its triumphs, in honoring the Haliwa-Saponi’s long, rich history.
Accompanying the mural will be six wooden sculptures, carved by woodworker Phillip Harley, which will represent the tribes from which the Haliwa-Saponi are descended: the Tuscarora, Nansemond and Saponi.
Richardson said that the sculptures will include a woman wearing historic dress and, in a tribute to veterans, men in warrior dress wearing headdresses symbolic of the tribes they represent.
He did not have an estimate of when work on the mural would begin, but is optimistic that the wall can be built before spring.
