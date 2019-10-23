“Shrek the Musical” is coming to the stage at McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center in Henderson this weekend.
“Shrek” is the story of dreams becoming reality for a group of misunderstood fairytale creatures who learn that their differences are what make them strong.
This Broadway-styled musical will feature glamorous costumes, a magical set, and a live professional orchestra.
Show dates are Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2 at 8 p.m., and Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.
For tickets, go online to etix.com, mcgregorhall.org, call 252-598-0662 or visit the McGregor Hall Box Office Monday through Friday, 1:30-5:30 p.m. at 201 Breckenridge St., Henderson.
