The Haliwa-Saponi Tribe of Hollister has been awarded a grant from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation of North Carolina to create artwork in the form of murals and sculptures through the Inclusive Public Art Program.
Working to obtain the grant were Dr. Marvin “Marty” Richardson, director of the Haliwa-Saponi Historic Legacy Project, and Matthew Richardson, the tribe’s public arts initiative coordinator.
Hollister artist and tribal member Karen Lynch Harley created a mural illustrating the flowers and healing plants that carry special meaning for members of the Haliwa-Saponi community. She and a number of community members have been working to paint the mural on the exterior of the tribe’s multipurpose building on Capps Farm Road near Hollister.
Harley said that the completed mural will be enhanced by sculptures depicting climbing plants.
Hollister community members will also complete a mural outlining the history of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe on a wall at the site of the tribe’s former council building on Hwy. 561. The artwork will be enhanced by sculptures to be placed on either side of the wall.
Harley said that the mural locations were selected because they allow motorists to pull off the roadways and take a closer look at the artwork.
Future plans include installing signage at each mural site to provide information about the community works of art.
