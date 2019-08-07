The Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival on Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, located in Littleton at the intersection of Highways 158 and 903 at the stoplight, will be packed with activities for the whole family.
Opening the event on Friday night at 7 p.m. will be Steve Owens and the Summertime Band. Bring chairs and your dancing feet for an evening of dancing in the town’s parking lot in downtown Littleton on Highway 158. Food vendors and carnival rides start at 5 p.m.
Saturday’s entertainment lineup will start on stage at 10 a.m. and run through 4 p.m.: 10-10:30 a.m. Carolina Line Dancers (dance group); 11a.m.-noon Shannon Baker & Sometime Soon (bluegrass and country); noon first raffle drawing; 12:30-2 p.m. The G. Palmer Blues Band (blues and variety of tunes); 2-3 p.m. open mic; 3 p.m. second raffle drawing.
Stray Cats Rod and Custom Show will be located in the parking lot behind BB&T and Futrell Pharmacy Services.
Raffle prize winners will be drawn at noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday (do not have to be present to win). Tickets are available now for $1 donation each from any Littleton Lions Club member, as well as at the Festival Information Booth on Aug. 30 and 31.
Littleton Lions Club will be cooking 1,000 pounds of barbeque, which will be sold from the Pepsi booths in sandwiches Friday night for $4 or $8 per pound, and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by the plate for $8, which includes slaw, baked beans and bread, or by the pound. Eat-out under the tent in the food court, or eat-in at the Lions Den on Ransom Street. Tickets can be purchased from any Littleton Lions Club member and at the Festival Information Booth.
The festival, now in its 35th year, continues to promote Littleton as a place to live and do business, and provide a two-day event where everyone can have fun.
Money raised will go to local organizations, and Lion’s service projects.
For more information call 252-676-5623.
