A mural on the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe’s multipurpose building on Capps Farm Road near Hollister continues to take shape with the help of local artist and tribal member Karen Lynch Harley and a number of community members.
Harley and a group of volunteers were back at work this weekend, transforming the building’s exterior into a colorful illustration of the flowers and healing plants that carry special meaning for members of the Haliwa-Saponi community.
The mural, designed by Harley, is made possible through a grant from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation of North Carolina as part of the Inclusive Public Art Program.
At the center of the design, an eagle soars above the tribal seal. The image is surrounded by illustrations of flowers, other plants and birds that can be found in the local area.
The completed mural will be enhanced by sculptures depicting climbing plants.
In addition to the multipurpose building mural, the grant also allows Harley and other community members to create artwork at the site of the tribe’s former council building on Hwy. 561 in neighboring Halifax County. The work will include a mural outlining the history of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe with sculptures on either side.
Harley previously explained that the two mural locations were selected because they allow motorists to pull off the roadways and take a closer look at the artwork.
In the future, the community plans to install signage at each mural to provide information about the works of art.
