The Norlina Police Department will celebrate the community and promote partnerships with local residents as it hosts a National Night Out event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, in downtown Norlina.
The event will be held in conjunction with the Norlina Market Festival August Back to School Edition, which will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Norlina Junction Park on Liberty Street next to the Norlina Post Office.
The two celebrations will offer activities for people of all ages from Hyco Street, across Division Street to Liberty Street and the park.
National Night Out
According to its website, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Traditionally, the event is held on the first Tuesday in August.
The Aug. 3 event will mark the town’s first National Night Out and will give area residents the opportunity to meet Norlina police officers and representatives from other law enforcement agencies, a chance to learn about how these agencies protect the public and see the people who keep them safe each day.
In addition to the Norlina officers, representatives of the Warrenton Police Department and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement have confirmed participation. Norlina Police Cadets will provide information about the program for youth interested in law enforcement.
Other local and state law enforcement agencies, and area fire departments and emergency medical services personnel have been invited to participate.
Norlina Market Festival
The Aug. 3 Norlina Market Festival will offer a number of activities to prepare students and their parents for the 2019-20 school year.
Warren Family Institute and Warrenton Church of God will be giving book bags and other school supplies to students. Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Macon also will be providing school supplies. Other giveaways will include school uniforms.
Those attending will have a chance to meet a number of Warren County school system personnel, including Superintendent Dr. Mary Young.
The festival also will feature bounce houses, live music, food trucks and a visit from a number of popular cartoon characters.
The day will conclude with Back to School Movie Night sponsored by Norlina business Out Da Box Party Zone at 7 p.m. with a showing of “The Lion King.”
For more information, see the events listing on the Norlina Market Festival Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.