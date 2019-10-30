The 15th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival in historic downtown Wilson is planned Friday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 3. More than 60,000 attendees are expected over the course of the multi-day event.
The festival is a celebration of the arts, specifically the famous Whirligig sculptures created by North Carolina native Vollis Simpson. The weekend will also include events such as the newly created Feast of the East, the Whirli-Run 5K and 10K and the Whirligig Warrior obstacle course.
As a staple attraction in Wilson, the Whirligig Festival highlights the vibrant community and rising economic development of the city.
Additional features include:
- More than 200 vendors (arts, crafts, food, beverages and a beer garden)
- Four live entertainment stages highlighting local bands
- Free Whirlikidz Zone with carnival games, bounce houses and arts and crafts
- Community nonprofit organizations
- Inspiration Station for kids of all ages to build and create alongside local artists (along with a tech component encouraging STEM learning among kids)
- Whirligig Warrior course, with performances and meet-and-greets with local “American Ninja Warrior” TV show competitors, as well as an opportunity for attendees to try the obstacle course
- Interactive inflatables and giant climbs and slides for those 13 and older.
New this year
The weekend kicks off with the inaugural Feast of the East fundraising dinner from The Blind Pig and all-you-can-eat oysters from Carolina Oysters. Live music, beverages and all-you-can-eat-food are included in this ticketed event. All proceeds benefit the Gig360 Young Professionals and the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park and Museum.
Returning by popular demand
The Whirli-Run 5K and 10K is open to runners and walkers of all skill levels. The majority of the proceeds benefit Diversified Opportunities, Inc., in support of the WhirliDogs culinary training project, supporting those with disabilities to work and learn.
Where
Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park, 301 Goldsboro St. S., Wilson. The festival spreads over a six-block radius filled with food, drinks, kids activities, art, music and more.
Feast of the East, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1
Whirli-Run 5K and 10K, 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
Whirligig Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3
About the Whirligig Festival
The Whirligig Festival is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival that showcases the arts of the region, along with live music and other activities.
About the Whirligigs
The whirligigs are wind-powered artistic sculptures that were created by local artist Vollis Simpson. The whirligigs are 20 to 50 feet in height and incorporate pieces from highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various woods, steel rods, milkshake mixers and many more materials. These unique sculptures reflect the art and culture of Wilson and are part of the Whirligig Park, a popular destination for live music and other events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.