Organist/pianist Dr. Daniel Steinert will present three sopranos and a flutist in “A Season of Gratitude” at Cherry Hill on Sunday, Nov. 24. The 3 p.m. performance will feature 11-year-old male soprano Ryan Best, who works with Steinert as part of the music ministry at Christ United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill.
Best, a middle-schooler from Durham, was selected to perform the National Anthem at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park last summer. Among his numbers at Cherry Hill will be a duet with his mother, flutist Debi Best.
Also singing will be Farren Hilliard, making a return visit to the concert series. Farren recently performed the role of Yum-Yum in “The Mikado” in Durham. She teaches voice and piano at the Cary School of Music and sings with the Christ United Methodist Church choir in Chapel Hill.
Kayla Richardson-Piche is the third soprano in the group. A senior Vocal Performance major at UNC-Chapel Hill, Richardson-Piche will be singing the role of Costanza in Mozart’s “Il Sogno di Scipione,” produced by the UNC Opera. She plays guitar, mandolin, and banjo.
Steinert is celebrating his 45th year leading the music of the church. He began at age 15 in Wisconsin, where he sang in the choir and played the organ and piano in worship at a local church. Among his many positions during his career was that of organist and choirmaster at Warrenton’s Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. During that time, he also taught at Louisburg College and was the founding director of the Northeast Piedmont College.
The program will conclude with a hymn sing by the audience and featured performers.
Admissions will be taken at the door, with adults at $10, students at $5, and children 12 and under admitted at no charge. A reception will follow the program, and the entire 1850s house will be open for touring.
For more information, visit cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259.
