The Henderson Rec Players Summer Theater Camp participants, including a number of Warren County children and youth, will present “The Lion King, Jr.” July 26-28 at McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center in Henderson.
The production is part of the Rosemyr Corporation Henderson Rec Players Summer Season.
Performances on Friday and Saturday will begin at 8 p.m., and the Sunday matinee will begin at 2 p.m.
The cast features youth ages 8-16 who participated in Summer Theater Camp, directed by Cindy Clark, from July 15-28.
The musical, “The Lion King, Jr.,” is based on the 1994 Disney film, “The Lion King,” and tells the story of lion cub Simba and his journey to inherit his father’s kingdom.
In the Pridelands of Africa, Simba is introduced as the newborn cub of King Mufasa and Queen Sarabi. However, the king’s brother, Scar, plots to murder Mufasa, depose Simba and take the throne.
Away from home, Simba must grow to be a mature lion ready to take his rightful throne, and develop the courage to return to the Pridelands and confront his uncle in order to restore peace to the kingdom.
For tickets, call the McGregor Hall box office at 252-598-0662 between 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. weekdays or visit mcgregorhall.org. McGregor Hall is at 201 Breckenridge St., Henderson.
