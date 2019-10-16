Joel Fan, acclaimed Steinway artist, will perform at Cherry Hill in Inez on Sunday, Oct. 20. The program, which will begin at 3 p.m., will include works by Beethoven, Chopin, and Evan Ziporyn and Christine Southworth.
Fan has performed over 40 different concertos with orchestras worldwide, including the New York Philharmonic, Boston Pops, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, Singapore Symphony, Odessa Philharmonic and London Sinfonietta, with conductors such as David Zinman, Alan Gilbert, Keith Lockhart, Zubin Mehta and David Robertson.
In collaboration with Yo-Yo Ma as a member of the Silk Road Ensemble, Fan has appeared at Carnegie Hall in New York, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and on the nationally-televised programs “Good Morning America” and “Late Night with David Letterman.”
Joel Fan currently serves as artistic director of the Open Source Music Festival, He received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University, where his teachers included composer Leon Kirchner. He holds a Master of Music degree in Piano Performance from the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University, where he studied with Leon Fleisher. He has recorded for Sony Classical, Reference Recordings, Verdant World Records and Albany Records.
A reception will follow the performance. The entire 1858 home of the Alston family will be open for touring. Admissions will be taken at the door, with adults at $10, students at $5 and children under 13 admitted at no charge.
Cherry Hill is on Hwy. 58 in the Inez community. For more information, visit cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.