The Tar River Land Conservancy’s newest hiking trails are now open in nearby Granville County.
The public is invited to explore two miles of new trails at Ledge Creek Forest Conservation Area Trailhead No. 2 at 3258 Old NC 75, Stem.
The work of Tar River Land Conservancy volunteers and supporters led to the opening of the new trails, which also feature picnic areas.
For more information, contact the Tar River Land Conservancy at 919-496-5902, info@tarriver.org or by visiting tarriver.org.
