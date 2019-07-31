All charges related to an alleged kidnapping and robbery in May 2018 were voluntarily dismissed at the request of the victim, according to the Warren County Clerk of Superior Court’s office.
Defendants Victoria Velez, 47, of Dorothy Drive, Norlina, Floyd Terry, 23, of Deer Run Drive, Warrenton, and Trin Amaree’ Terry, 21, of Count Gregory Court, Knightdale, appeared in court here during the week of July 15. According to court documents filed in the case, they were accused of threatening and kidnapping a Dennis Snead with pistols, and taking his debit card, car keys and cellphone before releasing him in what was described as not a safe place.
Velez was charged with two counts each of first-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy, and single counts of felony financial card fraud, financial card theft, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, felony identity theft and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. She pled guilty in 2018 to felony financial card theft and felony common law robbery, but sentencing was delayed. These charges were dismissed along with the others.
Floyd Terry and Trin Amaree’ Terry each were charged with the following: three counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of felony first-degree kidnapping, and single counts of felony financial card fraud, felony financial card theft, felony identity theft, felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.
The dismissal of all charges closes the case.
