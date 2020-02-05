Neverland never looked so good, with Barter Theatre Players’ “Peter Pan.” The ArtBank’s 30th annual series presents its fifth performance on Friday, Feb. 14. The 7 p.m. performance takes place at Brunswick High School Auditorium in Lawrenceville, Va.
“Peter Pan” tells a classic tale for kids of all ages and the young at heart. Take a creative trip to Neverland with six quick-changing actors as they weave the story of Neverland, the Lost Boys, Peter and Tinkerbell with imagination. The State Theatre of Virginia, Barter Theatre’s home, has been in Abingdon, Va. for over 80 years and marks it as the longest running professional Equity theatre in the nation. It has been the State Theatre of Virginia since 1946.
Adult tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Student tickets cost $5. Tickets are available at the Brunswick Meherrin Regional Library or by contacting The ArtBank at absouthsideva@live.com or by calling 434-577-2833. Support for the Feb. 14 performance comes in part from local government grants from Brunswick County, Va., and the town of Lawrenceville with sponsorships by Southside Electric Cooperative, Williams Funeral Home, Parker Oil Company and Charles Wright Insurance Company.
The remaining programs in The ArtBank’s 2019-20 Series feature Richmond Ballet II on March 28, and Project Locréa on April 25. Programming is made possible by event sponsors, supporters and friends, local businesses, civic organizations, Series ticket holders and patrons.
For more information or to purchase Series tickets, contact The ArtBank at ABsouthsideVA@live.com or (434)577-2833. For program and Series updates, check out The ArtBank’s website at sites.google.com/site/artbankvirginia/.
The ArtBank of Southside Virginia also offers theater and musical programming to students and schools in the Brunswick County area. The 2019-20 school programs include three theatrical performances by Virginia Repertory Theatre, and lecture/demonstrations by the Richmond Ballet and Latin Ballet of Virginia.
Barter Theatre is at 127 W. Main St., Abingdon, Va.
