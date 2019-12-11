The Oakwood Waits, an a cappella group from Raleigh, will perform at Cherry Hill Plantation in Inez on Sunday, Dec. 15.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. and will feature the group, dressed in antebellum costume, for their 12th visit to Cherry Hill.
The performance of traditional carols and songs has been given from the Executive Mansion in North Carolina to the White House in Washington, D.C., and has become a holiday tradition at the 1858 Inez home of the George W. Alston family.
Guests are invited to enjoy refreshments and visit with the singers at a reception following the performance.
The board of directors of the Cherry Hill Foundation presents the singers in concert as a Christmas gift to the community and invites the public for an afternoon of entertainment and refreshment. Donations will be accepted.
For more information, visit cherryhillconcerts.com. or call 252-257-5259.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.