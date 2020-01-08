Whether you brought in the New Year comfy and cozy in your living room, at a Watch Night service, or out celebrating with friends and family, chances are years from now, you will remember how you brought in the year 2020.
Ushering in a new decade proved to be memorable and reminiscent of the ’70s and ’80s as soulful singer and longtime Warren County resident Steve Hyman serenaded diners of WatersView Restaurant at Lake Gaston on New Year’s Eve.
And whether you are a new listener or a longtime fan of Hyman’s, he never disappoints. From Frank Sinatra to the smooth sounds of Motown and Stevie Wonder, Hyman had the dining room as hot as the kitchen.
While enjoying the sunset, guests of WatersView swayed, danced and crooned along with the singer while enjoying the fare served in the lakeside restaurant.
As Hyman sang, he worked the crowd with his kind and familiar smile.
“I love that music brings people together, unites them and for that moment, none of the negative matters,” he said about what inspires him.
Though Hyman sings all genres of music, he said his favorite is praise music, as certain lyrics describe how awesome God truly is. Hyman credits his powerful voice to God and said that God chose him to sing.
“And Him choosing me, I discovered that I was good at something. Something to make a blessed impact in this world,” he said.
And since the age of 5, Hyman has lived in his purpose of singing and making an impact.
Steve Hyman performs at WatersView at least once a month. His next performance there is on Saturday, Feb. 15. WatersView Restaurant is at 2107 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton.
