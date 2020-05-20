The Warren Artists’ Market is accepting submissions for its seventh anthology entitled, “The House I Live In.”
Local writer and WAM founder Thomas Park said that he and WAM co-founders Arlene Bice and Anita Williams together came up with the theme of “home.”
Previous themes have focused on friendship, home, and inspirations of people’s connections to Warren County, whether by birth, moving to the area or attending WAM events on a regular basis.
As always, writers should feel free to expand on the title theme, Park said, and explore what it means to them, especially in light of the current health pandemic.
“People are being forced to live together. How has this ‘house’ evolved, perhaps,” he said. “Or it could have nothing to do with the virus. It could be about the house as the earth, your church, not just that box that is your house. It could be the greater house we share.”
Park said his writings so far have leaned toward gardening, his flowers and greener things.
“It could be a simple ‘house’ or a greater ‘house.’ Houses of the zodiac, astrological houses or the dog house,” he added, laughing.
The anthology is open to all writers.
Submissions may be poetry, essay, non-fiction or prose, with a maximum word length of 1,500 for prose submissions. Up to three poems per writer may be submitted, with a maximum of 50 lines per poem.
The words “THE END” should be written at the bottom of each submission. This will be removed prior to publication, but will notify the editors that the piece is complete.
Each writer is asked to include a bio of 50 words or less, written in third person.
On each submitted page, contact information should be included in the upper left corner: name, address, telephone number and email address.
The submission deadline is Aug. 5. Those whose submissions are chosen for the anthology will be notified by Sept. 30.
Email submissions and inquiries to haywoodpark@yahoo.com or anita.merriweather.williams@gmail.com. Type WAM Submission in the subject line.
The anthology will be available for purchase by Nov. 15.
Proceeds from anthology sales will be used for small after-school arts programs designed to encourage interest in the arts, to nurture existing talent and provide an environment for free artistic expression; and to help offset expenses of presenting First Friday Poetry/Prose Open Mic nights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.