Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton will present “Shakespeare’s Greatest Hits” in the Mark Taylor Theatre with performances Friday, Aug. 23-Sunday, Aug. 25.
Come hear The Bard’s most famous scenes, sonnets and speeches in this fun and lively reading curated and directed by John DuVall. Some audience participation will be involved.
The cast includes Wally Hurst, Jim Hogan, Carolyn Ross-Holmes, Gail Mederos, Mark Neilsen, Terry Harris, Jeff Pageau, Mandy Matthews and John DuVall
Shows on Aug. 23 and 24 will begin at 7:30 p.m. A matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. will be offered on Aug. 25.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $9 for students. For tickets, call 252-586-3124, ext. 3, or visit the website, lakelandcac.org.
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
