The Raleigh Ringers will present a holiday concert at McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m.
The handbell concert will run the gamut of song selections from old yuletide favorites to Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” score and other sounds of the season.
The internationally-acclaimed concert handbell choir is based in Raleigh. Founded in 1990, The Raleigh Ringers has been entertaining audiences with unique interpretations of sacred, secular and popular music, including famous rock ‘n’ roll tunes arranged just for handbells.
Performances & awards
Under the direction of David M. Harris, the group has performed in 39 states and the District of Columbia, France, England, and Canada; live on the nationally syndicated “Bob and Tom Show” radio show; and on the “Hour of Power” at the Crystal Cathedral in California. In addition to six albums, The Raleigh Ringers has released two full holiday concert videos available on DVD and Blu-ray. Two one-hour concert specials were created from the first DVD and broadcast on over 250 American Public Television stations in 45 states. A new, one-hour holiday special based on the second DVD aired
over 400 times in 38 states in its first year of national distribution.
The Raleigh Ringers was honored to have been selected as a recipient of the city of Raleigh’s “Medal of Arts” award bestowed to groups or individuals from Raleigh that have made exemplary contributions to the arts community.
About the instruments & musicians
The group performs on one of the most extensive collections of bells and bell-like instruments owned by any handbell ensemble in the world. The current grand total is 29 and one-half octaves composed of 361 individual pieces of equipment. Each individual handbell set has its own unique sound. By mixing the sounds of these instruments, members of The Raleigh Ringers are able to create contrasting moods and highlight melodic lines, bringing richness and depth to the music they perform.
Members of The Raleigh Ringers are selected by audition. Since every position in The Raleigh Ringers is open each year, returning members must re-audition annually. This ensures the best possible group of ringers for the upcoming season.
Funding
As a self-supporting nonprofit organization, The Raleigh Ringers supports itself through performance fees and merchandise sales. The group’s patrons, The Friends of
The Raleigh Ringers, have been instrumental in helping the group purchase equipment and two 15-passenger vans. Capital campaigns helped The Raleigh Ringers purchase a 20-foot box truck to haul equipment, stage sets and instruments, and purchase the group’s building for rehearsal, storage, and classes.
To hear a sample of The Raleigh Ringers’ music, to see a concert schedule, or to learn more about the group, visit the website at rr.org.
To purchase tickets to the Dec. 6 performance, go online to mcgregorhall.org or contact the McGregor Hall box office Monday-Friday, 1:30-5:30 p.m. at 252-598-0662.
McGregor Hall is at 201 Breckenridge St., Henderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.