Warren County Memorial Library celebrates Women’s History Month through literacy, culture, and the arts. The highlight will be three special programs featuring scholars offering a unique look into women’s history. In addition to these programs, the library will have celebratory book displays, bookmarks, reading lists, and activities.
The first of the three featured programs will be a Quilt Exhibit and Mini-Workshop on March 6, from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Local quilter Joanna Liguz of Material Blessings will host this exhibit and workshop. Stop by to see several examples of her work and learn the basics of quilting by watching as she quilts a sample quilt square.
The second featured program will be Women of Dance on March 16 from noon until 1 p.m.
Vernita “Nana Vee” Terry presents this look into the history and creative influences of several women of color who became leading figures in the world of dance.
The third and final featured program will be The Crusade Against Illiteracy in the United States: The Life and Times of Cora Wilson Stewart on March 24 from 3 until 4 p.m. Long before it became popular to decry the problem of adult illiteracy, Cora Wilson Stewart was leading public crusades to solve this problem.
In this program, Road Scholar Willie Nelms will describe Stewart’s life, her role as a woman, and the literacy movement. This project is made possible by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
