Fort Dobbs State Historic Site in Statesville will offer a glimpse of the harrowing days of the Anglo-Cherokee War Feb. 29-March 1.
The Cherokee and British had been allies when the French and Indian War started, but tensions quickly spiraled into hostilities. The fort was engaged by up to 70 Cherokee warriors in a confusing nighttime skirmish on Feb. 27, 1760.
The 260th anniversary program will feature living history interpreters portraying provincial soldiers, settlers, and members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Musket and swivel cannon firing demonstrations, as well as ongoing demonstrations of 18th century military camp life, including wood working and cooking, will be featured.
The program will run 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $2 per person.
For more information, contact Fort Dobbs at 704-873-5882 or fortdobbs.org.
