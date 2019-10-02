Auditions will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from noon-5 p.m. at the former Norlina High School gymnasium for a talent competition to be held in late November.
Organizing the event is Norlina High School graduate John Bullock, whose company, Planet Earth Property Management, Inc., purchased the former NHS property, including its classroom buildings, gymnasium and ball field.
Inspired by current and former televised talent competitions, Bullock wants to showcase local acts from fourth grade to senior citizens in a family-friendly atmosphere.
He welcomes a variety of the performing arts that are appropriate for a stage setting: music, family-friendly comedy, dancing and other talents. Singers may select from a range of musical genres, including rhythm and blues, country and gospel.
Bullock plans to hold the competition on the existing stage in the NHS gymnasium. A microphone will be provided, as well as a karaoke system.
Entries will perform before a panel of judges and will learn whether they have advanced to the talent competition after their acts. Acts that advance to the main show will be able to participate in a practice prior to the November event.
Interested participants should contact Bullock at 213-305-2216 to schedule an audition time.
