The Northeast Piedmont Chorale has announced two upcoming Christmas concerts.
On Friday, Dec. 13, the Chorale will present “Christmas Classics” at Wake Forest Baptist Church, 107 South Ave., in Wake Forest.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Chorale will repeat the program at First United Methodist Church, 114 Church St., in Henderson.
Both concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m.
“Christmas Classics” traces the Christmas story from its biblical roots to modern elaborations on the message, telling the story with selections from Handel’s “The Messiah” and seasonal favorites such as “This Little Babe” and “The Little Drummer Boy.”
Modern evocations of the Christmas story include “Silver Bells,” Mel Torme’s “The Christmas Song” and “The Many Moods of Christmas.”
The Northeast Piedmont Chorale is a 57-voice chorus that performs in venues north and east of the Research Triangle. The Chorale is directed by Cindy Edwards of Henderson. The chorus will be accompanied by Kristen Allred on the piano and a 15-piece orchestra.
The Northeast Piedmont Chorale was formed in Louisburg in 1987 by Daniel Steinert. For 32 years it has continued to perform choral music in the tradition he established.
Admission to the concerts is free. Donations will be accepted.
