Celebrate the fall season at the Annual Harvest Days Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Clarksville, Va.

Vendors will line the streets facing the storefronts and sidewalks along Virginia Avenue offering seasonal crafts, specialty items, antiques, collectibles and antiquities. 

In addition to the vendors, the one-of-a-kind specialty shops and restaurants will offer specials throughout the downtown area, along with a host of games and crafts for the kids to participate in and a galore of farm animals to see, including ponies to ride.  

This year the festival will continue into the late afternoon and evening, with the Lake Country Cruise-in from 5 until 9 p.m.  

The Harvest Days Festival is hosted by the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce. 

For more information call 434-374-2436.