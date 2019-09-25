Celebrate the fall season at the Annual Harvest Days Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Clarksville, Va.
Vendors will line the streets facing the storefronts and sidewalks along Virginia Avenue offering seasonal crafts, specialty items, antiques, collectibles and antiquities.
In addition to the vendors, the one-of-a-kind specialty shops and restaurants will offer specials throughout the downtown area, along with a host of games and crafts for the kids to participate in and a galore of farm animals to see, including ponies to ride.
This year the festival will continue into the late afternoon and evening, with the Lake Country Cruise-in from 5 until 9 p.m.
The Harvest Days Festival is hosted by the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce.
For more information call 434-374-2436.
