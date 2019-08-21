The Tar River Center for History and Culture has announced its lineup of events for 2019-20.
This year’s programs start on Thursday, Sept. 12, with noted genealogist Diane Richard, who will lead a seminar titled, “Exploring Your Family Roots.” She will demonstrate how anyone can best use court records, archives, photographs, and digital databases in their own genealogical research.
Richard has over 25 years of experience in researching family history and genealogy of early 20th century emigrants. Her specialty is geographically scattered North Carolina families. She has master’s degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Richard began doing genealogy research in 1987, and since 2004 has professionally focused on the records of North Carolina, other Southern states and migration paths to the Mississippi River. She has researched North Carolina roots for the popular TV show “Who Do You Think You Are?” and appeared on the Bryan Cranston episode.
Since 2006, she has authored almost 300 articles on genealogical topics for a variety of publications including Internet Genealogy and Your Genealogy Today.
Richard is current editor of the North Carolina Genealogical Society Journal and Wake Treasures, which is the journal of the Wake County Genealogical Society. She is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and the National Genealogical Society.
“Pirates of the Carolinas” promises a swashbuckling day of fun for the whole family on Saturday, Oct. 5. Blackbeard’s Crew, a living history performance group dedicated to the accurate representation of seafaring life in “The Golden Age of Piracy,” will appear in full pirate regalia. The crew demonstrates topics such as navigation, seamanship, surgery, medicine, hygiene, rope making, period cooking, and sail/ship repair. Participants also will experience firelock, live sword-play and cannon live fire demonstrations.
For pirates in training, there is even a Scallywag School for the Kids. This educational outreach provides realistic portrayals of pirates and other seamen, so the public, especially children, may readily see them in contrast to pirates and seamen typically portrayed in the movie industry.
This event will take place on the Seby B. Jones Performing Arts Center Front Lawn from noon to 6 p.m.
On Monday, Nov. 4, the Tar River Center will celebrate North Carolina’s role in the history of powered flight. Starting at 10 a.m., Franklin County schoolchildren will have an opportunity to learn about the Wright Brothers in a live performance titled “Those Daring Young Men & Their Flying Machine.” This musical biography for young audiences follows the story of Wilbur and Orville Wright - America’s pioneers of aviation.
At 7 p.m. on the same day, Dr. Elliot Engel returns to Louisburg College’s JPAC to present “Brothers, Not Twins: Separating Orville and Wilbur Wright.” Engel reveals two different individuals who, working together, produced the airplane - one of humanity’s most revolutionary inventions.
A Dickens scholar, Engel lives in Raleigh and has taught at the University of North Carolina, North Carolina State University and Duke University. He is known for his lighthearted lectures on the English language and literature.
Former North Carolina attorney general, secretary of state and author, Rufus Edmisten will appear at the Benson Chapel on the Louisburg College campus on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. to discuss his memoir, “That’s Rufus.”
A University of North Carolina Chapel Hill graduate, he earned a law degree at George Washington University and landed a job as counsel to U.S. senator Samuel J. Ervin, Jr. This led to Edmisten’s appointment as deputy chief counsel for the Senate Watergate Committee. He personally served Richard Nixon the first ever subpoena of a sitting president by Congress.
Returning to North Carolina, Edmisten served as attorney general and secretary of state before retiring from public life to practice law and participate in charitable activities. Written with humor and candor, Edmisten’s memoir recalls the cultural contrasts of American life in the 1970s and 1980s, and affirms that the business of government is to enable people to live together peacefully.
Closing out the Tar River Center’s programs is noted bassist, composer, educator and actor John Brown. On Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 7p.m., Brown will present “North Carolina’s Role in the History of Jazz,” a lecture that will discuss the influence of some of North Carolina’s greatest jazz artists such as John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk, Max Roach and Nina Simone. Brown and his fellow musicians will perform selections from these artist’s greatest compositions, and demonstrate how they played a vital role in the creation of a true American art form.
Brown is a graduate of the School of Music at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and the School of Law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He currently serves as director of the Jazz Program and associate professor of the Practice of Music at Duke University.
All events are sponsored by the Tar River Center for History and Culture, and free to the public. For more information, call 919-497-3251 or visit louisburg.edu/tarrivercenter.
About TRCHC
The Tar River Center for History and Culture works with local governments, private organizations, educational institutions, and individuals to develop the Upper Tar River region’s historical and cultural assets, to foster economic development through heritage tourism, and to promote knowledge of the region’s rich history and culture. The center’s work focuses on Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Nash, Vance, and Warren counties in North Carolina.
