The Warren County Community Center will honor the late Rev. Gillis Cheek and Norlina businessman and minister the Rev. John Earl Alston as it celebrates Black History Month with its 7th Annual Black History Month Program. The event will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Greenwood Baptist Church near Warrenton.
The celebration will focus on the theme, “Reflecting on the past … Envisioning the Future.”
What became known as the Warren County Community Center was founded in 1934 as the Warren County Community Center and Library, Incorporated, through the efforts of local teacher Winnie B. Williams. The building was constructed to provide a public meeting place, library, recreation rooms and restrooms for African-Americans during a time when there was nothing in Warren County to meet those needs.
Honoree Cheek worked alongside Williams to establish the Community Center and was the first president of its board of trustees. He was principal of the former Warren County Training School in Wise.
As a minister, Cheek served as pastor of Kittrell Baptist Church in Vance County, and Antioch Baptist Church and Ilong Baptist Church, both in Granville County.
He organized the Educational Council, serving as its executive director until his death in 1973. Through his work with the Educational Council, he established the first Head Start program and Neighborhood Youth Corp Program in eastern North Carolina.
Honoree Alston is president and CEO of A&S Pest Control in Norlina and pastor of New Birth Outreach Ministry, also in Norlina.
He serves on the Warren County Economic Development Commission and is active in a number of community organizations.
Alston has raised honeybees for nearly 15 years, selling honey under the name, Y’Mijer Bee Farm. He also raises fruit trees and grapevines.
Music for the Black History Month Program will be presented by Q.S. Bullock and Sacrifice of Franklin County.
The program will also be the culmination of the Community Center’s coin drive, and participating churches will bring their collections to the event.
The Community Center continues accepting donations to complete the lift project to make the Center handicapped accessible. Donations may be brought to the Black History Month Program, made through the Center website at warrencountycommunitycenter.com, or mailed to Warren County Community Center, PO Box 5, Warrenton, NC 27589.
The public is invited to attend the upcoming program. Greenwood Baptist Church is at 1175 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Warrenton, in the Greenwood community.
