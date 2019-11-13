Come explore and search for creatures with biologist Gerald Pottern on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. until noon.
The Tar River Land Conservancy’s guided fall walk is on a preserved property adjoining Robertson Creek in Creedmoor.
The 155-acre property is a mixture of hardwood forest and wetlands in the floodplains of Robertson and Cedar creeks, which converge and flow downstream into Falls Lake Reservoir. The forest and wetlands provide habitat for a variety of flora and fauna.
The event is free, but donations are appreciated.
Those planning to attend are advised to wear sturdy shoes and field clothing suitable for walking off-trail.
Participants will be hiking along rough trails and uneven ground.
Dogs, other than registered service animals, not be brought to the event.
To register and get directions go online to tarriver.org or call 919-496-5902.
