The Friends of the R.T. Arnold Library will hold the 38th annual Holiday Bazaar Nov. 16 and 17 at the Dixie Warehouse on Rocky Branch Road in South Hill, Va. Hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be over 100 crafters and vendors for the biggest event yet, food from the South Hill Rotary Club and more.
Red Oak Stew Crew will be cooking Brunswick stew both days, and there will be desserts of all kinds.
Admission is $2, with children under 12 free.
The library is at 110 E Danville St., South Hill.
