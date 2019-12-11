The Person’s Ordinary, the historic stagecoach stop from pre-revolutionary years, will be open to the public to tour on Friday, Dec. 13, from 4-7 p.m. The landmark, which is the oldest in neighboring Halifax County, is located on Mosby Avenue in Littleton.
The Person’s Ordinary, named because that’s where “ordinary” travelers stayed, is maintained by the Littleton Woman’s Club, whose members will be on hand to answer questions and dish out ginger snaps and hot apple cider while in period dress.
The building’s chimney dates back to 1739, and the club knows that the establishment was licensed as an ordinary in 1770, but was probably active in the same respect prior to licensure. More recently, Person’s Ordinary was used as an agricultural building for the former Littleton High School.
According to Woman’s Club member Jeanette King, “The location is important because it is the last pre-revolutionary stagecoach stop that is still located on its original site.”
King said that the Ordinary will be decorated with some greenery, but will not have the same traditional decorations like pineapples and oranges that might be seen at historic Williamsburg, Va.
King thinks that the Woman’s Club has been maintaining the space since the 1950s.
The Person’s Ordinary was owned by Thomas Person from 1733-1800. It operated as a stagecoach stop and tavern between Hillsborough and Halifax.
The Person’s Ordinary serves as the Littleton Woman’s Club’s meeting place on the fourth Tuesday during the summer months at varying meeting times. More information can be found on the Littleton Woman’s Club Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.