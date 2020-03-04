“Conversations in Nature” is the perfect title for Dianne T. Rodwell’s solo exhibition of paintings and encaustics tiles at Andrejev Galleries in Louisburg.
Her exhibition will open March 13 with a 6-9 p.m. art party for her with live music by the cookin’ string band Tiger Faircloth and Friends.
An expressive colorist with her signature brushwork style, Rodwell’s favorite subjects are nature and its luminous atmospheres. Collectors, art lovers and mere mortals cannot help but be thrilled with such immersion of our senses.
A native North Carolinian from Warrenton, Dianne Rodwell is a full-time professional artist who began her career in 1974.
Over the decades, she has made numerous solo and group exhibits: Ambrosian Dreams solo at the Goldsboro Community Arts Council, Gallery A solo in Raleigh, the Mims Gallery Solo Retrospective and a three person exhibit titled, “Nature Speaks,” at the Ariel Gallery in New York City.
She was a founding artist member of Raleigh’s Artspace in 1987 and maintained an open studio there until 2018, welcoming collectors and visitors to see her at work and her original works in various media including oil, watercolor and encaustic, which is a rare artistic specialty.
Rodwell now has a private studio at home, where she continues her productive nonstop creative venture into her favorite subjects and media, much of which will be featured in her Andrejev Galleries solo.
Long recognized with awards, press reviews and accolades, her original paintings are found in the permanent collections of SAS, Glaxo Smith Kline, Kilpatrick Stockton, the City Halls of Southport and Rocky Mount, N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, Duke University Medical Center, the Greater Raleigh Visitors Bureau, Wake United Way and private collections too numerous to list.
One of her most famous paintings is a colorful cityscape print titled, “Wish You Were Here,” presented to then-Raleigh Mayor Tom Fetzer in 1996. The original painting is in the permanent collection of the Avery Upchurch Government Complex. Rodwell was awarded first place in the 2003 North Carolina Watercolor Society, two National Grumbacher Awards, and D.C.’s Artprint Magazine’s National Publication Award, among others.
Andrejev Galleries is at 105 S. Main St., Louisburg.
