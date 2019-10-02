The Tar River Center for History and Culture will present, “Pirates of the Carolinas,” a swashbuckling day of activities for the whole family on Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon until 5 p.m. on the Seby B. Jones Performing Arts Center front lawn at Louisburg College, 501 N. Main St. in Louisburg.
Blackbeard’s Crew, a living history performance group dedicated to the accurate representation of seafaring life in “The Golden Age of Piracy,” will appear in full pirate regalia. The crew will demonstrate topics such as navigation, seamanship, surgery/medicine, hygiene, rope making, period cooking, and sail/ship repair. Spectators may also experience firelock, live swordplay and cannon live fire demonstrations.
For pirates in training, there is even a Scallywag School for the kids. This educational outreach provides realistic portrayals of pirates and other seamen so the public, especially children, may readily see them in contrast to pirates and seamen typically portrayed in the movie industry.
The event is sponsored by the Tar River Center for History and Culture, and is free to the public. For more information call 919-497-3251.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.