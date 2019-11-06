Warrenton Baptist Church is offering a concert by Amalgam Brass on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary. The concert is given in honor of Thurletta M. Brown-Gavins, organist and choir director, who is retiring after 28 years of service in these roles.
Amalgam Brass is a brass quintet, featuring in this concert: Don Eagle and Paul Neebe, trumpet; Kimberly Van Pelt, French horn; Jonathan Randazzo, trombone; and Steve Truckenbrod, tuba.
Amalgam Brass was created about 20 years ago to associate officially a group of Triangle-area professionals who found themselves performing together frequently. The quintet has performed together hundreds of times, and members are also part of other groups, both large and small.
“All of us do a lot of itinerant musical work, which is where the idea of our name comes from,” Eagle explained. “For any given performance, the group is an ‘amalgam’ of the players from the core group, who are available for that event.”
According to Eagle, the quintet’s repertoire includes “everything from Bach to Copland, with Mozart and 19th Century Russian brass music in between.”
Eagle enjoys a multifaceted career as a trumpet performer. He has been with the North Carolina Symphony for more than 30 years and is a founding member of Amalgam Brass. He holds teaching positions at Duke University and N.C. State University, and maintains a private studio of close to 40 students. Eagle has performed with numerous orchestral groups in North Carolina and has recorded a CD of solo trumpet and organ music on the Pro Organo label.
Neebe is highly accomplished across classical music genres as a soloist, orchestral musician and chamber player. The International Trumpet Guild praises his “crystal clear sound” and “ringing articulation,” and the Slovak music magazine Hudonbny zivot sums up his playing in one word: “virtuosity.” Neebe performs widely as a soloist across the eastern United States and throughout Europe.
Van Pelt took up playing the flute at age nine, then opted for the French horn at age 14. From playing in two youth orchestras in her Boston high school, she went on to receive two degrees in horn performance. Having performed in the Los Angeles area as a freelance horn player and then in Cape Town, South Africa, with the Cape Town Symphony, she now resides in North Carolina. Van Pelt holds the position of associate principal horn with the North Carolina Symphony and performs chamber music throughout the state.
Randazzo is currently the adjunct trombone professor at N.C. State University, and is valued as a private trombone instructor. He has been engaged as guest artist-clinician at UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, as well as East Carolina, Gardner-Webb, and Appalachian State universities. In addition to his commitments with the North Carolina Symphony, Randazzo freelances with a variety of musical ensembles and quintets and is committed to performing educational outreach concerts, recitals, and other special events across North Carolina.
Truckenbrod is a founding member of Amalgam Brass and also enjoys an active freelance career on tuba, as well as trombone and euphonium. He is a former member of the Washington, D.C.,-based Monumental Brass Quintet, while an artist-in-residence at the Levine School of Music. Truckenbrod’s long list of performance credits includes the North Carolina Symphony, Greensboro Symphony and National Chamber Orchestra. For many years, he was professional consultant to the Durham-based music store, The Tuba Exchange.
The public is invited to the upcoming concert. A reception will follow. Warrenton Baptist Church is located at 226 N. Main Street.
