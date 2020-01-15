Andrejev Galleries will solo feature the paintings of Jacksonville native Stephen Ellis Greer, Sr. for the spring season through March 7. The exhibit is titled, Stephen Ellis Greer: Full Moon.
Greer is considered a masterful draughtsman and painterly colorist with a warm, resonate feeling for his subjects, whether mythic, Native American, or abstract. His subjects seem to emerge from an expressive, centrifugal movement that leads to a focal point. He builds his paintings with bold, yet controlled brushwork and carefully modulated color reminiscent of the radiant dynamics of the synchronist painters among the American modernists of the last century.
“Life and art engage me fully,” said Greer.
Never without a sketchbook, the artist’s finished paintings in either acrylic or watercolor originate with his love for drawing.
“The human figure, candid sketches of people in public places, or North Carolina landscape all provide me with visual references to create abstract and realistic work. Patterns, colors, rhythms, and their astounding abundance in the world fascinate me. Carrying a sketchbook makes it possible to take advantage of these fleeting elements,” he said.
An alumnus of Campbell University, Greer has had a long artistic career. Three of his most notable solo exhibitions include: Hampstead Artexposure; Beaufort County Council for the Arts in Washington; and Kinston Community Council for the Arts.
Significant among Greer’s accolades are the 2006 First Prize and the 2005 Best in Show at the Coastal Carolina Arts Council.
Aside from many private collections, Greer is included in the Duke Raleigh Hospital, Raleigh; The Country Squire, Warsaw; Grady Enterprises, Inc. and Kornegay Insurance Services, Inc., both in Mount Olive.
Andrejev Galleries is at 105 S. Main St., Louisburg.
