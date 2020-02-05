Lakeland Cultural Arts Center will present the Michael and Susan Parker production, “Sex Please, We’re Sixty” with performances in February and March.
The comedy, directed by Terry Harris, offers a hilarious romp of scandalous senior fun. The production is sponsored by The Farrington Foundation.
Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 29, and March 6 and 7. A matinee will be presented at 2:30 p.m. on March 8.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $9 for students. For tickets, call 252-586-3124, ext. 3 or visit lakelandcac.org.
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
