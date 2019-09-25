The 95th Squadron Radio Controlled Model Aircraft Club will hold its Annual Fall Fun Fly at its field in Gaston on Saturday, Oct. 5, starting at 9 a.m.
Bring the kids and lawn chairs and plan to spend the day watching pilots from all around North Carolina and Virginia demonstrate their flying skills. Many are accomplished national competition flyers that will thrill attendees with loops, rolls, inverted flight, and a host of other maneuvers.
There will be many different airplanes and helicopters on display, powered by everything from electric motors to gas weed whacker-sized engines.
Admission is free for spectators, with a candy drop planned for the kids.
This year the club has expanded its invitation to include control line pilots, and several have said they plan to attend. The planes will be attached by wires and controlled from the center of a flying circle.
A complete, ready to fly control line model will be raffled off in addition to a 50/50 drawing held.
Flying will start at about 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day. For curious guests and new pilots, a radio control trainer aircraft will be available. A qualified pilot will take new fliers up and get them some time on the sticks of a buddy box; no experience is necessary.
Lunch will be available at noon, and soft drinks and water will be available all day.
During the lunch break, guests will have an opportunity to walk the flight line and get an up-close look at the aircraft and ask the pilots questions about their models.
The club’s flying field is off NC Hwy. 46, 1/4-mile west of Interstate 95, near Exit 176 (Gaston/Garysburg). Access is via gravel road adjacent to Redwine’s Part Sales and is marked with a sign at the entrance.
For more information contact Contest Director Doug Hughes at 252-308-6840 or email vetman357@embarqmail.com.
For more information about the 95th Squadron, visit the website at 95thsquadronrc.com.
