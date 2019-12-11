“Black Nativity”
Dec. 13-14, 8 p.m.
Dec. 15, 2 p.m.
“Black Nativity” is a heartfelt musical presenting a fresh, new way to relive the birth of Jesus Christ. Based on the poetry of Langston Hughes and favorite gospel songs, “Black Nativity” leads the audience back to the manger through the rhythm of drums, the feet of high energy dancers, and the souls of passionate storytellers.
“Christmas Wonderland”
Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.
“Christmas Wonderland” features glittering costumes, a dazzling cast and the highest kicking chorus girls this side of the North.
For show tickets, go online to mcgregorhall.org or etix.com, or contact the box office Monday through Friday, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 252-598-0662. McGregor Hall Performing Arts and Learning Center is at 201 Breckenridge St., Henderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.