A new holiday tradition in Warren County will continue later this month with the 2nd Annual Farmer’s Christmas at The Old Cotton Gin to be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The Old Cotton Gin is at 201 S. Hall St. in downtown Warrenton, and parking will be available across from the gin. Both parking and admission are free of charge for the public.
The Old Cotton gin, renovated by Anne and Tommy Satterwhite, took the feel of an old-fashioned Christmas market last year as hundreds of people attended the inaugural event. Organizer Deborah Phillips planned Farmer’s Christmas as an opportunity “to capitalize on the historic nature of Warrenton and The Old Cotton Gin in creating a festival that would appeal to everyone and provide a wonderful selling/buying environment for artists, crafters and customers alike,” she said in 2018.
This year’s event once again promises to offer something for people of all ages. DryBread Road will set a festive mood for the day with old-timey and bluegrass music.
Wildwood Learning Farm will bring a number of farm and exotic rescue animals for children — and adults, too — to visit. Nearby, Warren County artist Victoria Paynter Privette will lead children in painting an animal-themed mural.
Children will also have a chance to create sand art gifts.
Food truck-style vendors will offer both snacks and meals with kettle corn, lemonade and other beverages, sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled chicken and pork, smothered chicken, baked beans, chips, macaroni and cheese, and cheesesteaks.
Arts, crafts and food vendors from Warren County and points beyond will fill the interior and grounds of The Old Cotton Gin offering Christmas gift ideas, decorations, items for the home and more.
A raffle drawing featuring articles donated by participating vendors will be held at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the event. No advance sales are planned.
Arts and crafts items that will be featured include oil paintings, handbags and other accessories, note cards wood-burned art, bibs, oven door towels, pot holders and similar articles, pillows, chef aprons, vintage and vintage-inspired Christmas decorations, duck decoys, wooden boxes and cutting boards, jewelry, leather goods, home and holiday décor, mosaic art items, photographic artwork, woodworking, soaps, hand painted scarves, dog treats and greeting cards, pottery, quilts and quilted items, Christmas wreaths, body butters, scent oils, lip balms, hats and scarves, fairy hair, vintage farm items, stained glass, primitive sculptures, dolls, wooden signs, hooked rugs, folk art, candles, greeting cards, music CDs, doll house miniatures, kitchen items, glassware and more.
Baked goods and other food items that will be offered include gingerbread, organic herbal teas, shortbreads, candy wreaths and other candy items, honey, mushrooms, mushroom logs, Jerusalem artichokes, herb plants, chipotle sauce, pound cakes, peanut brittle, produce, pork, beef, goat, rabbit, eggs, chicken, bread, seafood, trees, bulbs and seeds, jams, jellies, pickles and relish, chocolate candies and other treats.
“Filled to the rafters with farmers and crafters” is the way Phillips likes to describe the 2019 event, and people attending the event might find themselves leaving with gifts for family and friends — plus a little something for themselves.
For more information, go to the Facebook page “Farmers Christmas at The Old Cotton Gin.”
