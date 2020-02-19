Singer/songwriter Brooke Simpson performs a Valentine’s evening concert at Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton, near where she was raised in the Hollister community. A finalist on the televised singing competition “The Voice” in 2017, Simpson and her band shared with Friday’s audience her latest single, “Real Long Nails,” and other selections that showed off her powerful vocals. Simpson is the daughter of Jimille and Mike Mills and a member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe.
