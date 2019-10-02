As time goes on, making human connections gets more difficult, and issues like distance and aging place families at a disadvantage.
Treasured by millions, “On Golden Pond,” a 1979 play by Ernest Thompson, explores these and other issues in a heartfelt and sometimes humorous way, and it’s coming to Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton this month.
Set on the family’s waterfront property, “On Golden Pond” follows a family through their 48th summer at the second home they love. Facing many of the issues surrounding aging, the Thayers take on a summer guest, their daughter’s stepson, who confronts their ways and learns a lot about growing up in the process.
Featuring Mark Neilsen and Terry Harris as Norman and Ethel Thayer, the show was featured as an American drama, directed by Mark Rydell — starring Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda in 1981. It was an instant hit, grossing more than $119 million and nominated for more than 10 Oscars.
Award-winning actor and director John DuVall holds the reins in this Lakeland production. Neilsen said he finds playing the part of Norman, a grumpy older gentleman, wonderfully complex.
“It’s the role of a lifetime for any actor,” he said, then laughed.
He said that portraying the 80-year-old with memory issues in a way that is interesting and engaging can sometimes be challenging, and that he finds handling the dysfunctional relationship that the character has with his daughter interesting as well. The goal, he said, is to make sure the audience appreciates the tenderness that underlies Norman’s actions.
Harris, who plays Ethel, said being relatable is one of the most important aspects of any show, and that “On Golden Pond” holds a mirror for people of all ages.
On Golden Pond is provided by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Services, Inc. Tickets are $16 for adults and $9 for students. Doors open at 6:45 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 19. On Sunday, Oct. 20, Lakeland will hold a matinee show. Doors open at 1:45 p.m. with the show starting at 2:30 p.m.
For more information call 252-586-3124 or visit Lakelandcac.org.
Lakeland is at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
