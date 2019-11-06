With challengers on the ballot only in the town of Norlina for Tuesday’s municipal elections, voter turnout was low across the board. But Norlina’s turnout was 31 percent of its voters—188 of 601 registered—and they only kept one of the two incumbents who were running, narrowly ousting Jimmy Overby, a commissioner who has served on the board for more than 30 years, based on unofficial vote totals from the Warren County Board of Elections.
Top vote getters for Norlina Town Board seats were: incumbent Tyrone Simes, 159; Dennis Carrington, 140; Charles Smiley, 103; Roger Jackson, 94; and Claude O’Hagan, 88.
The other incumbent seeking re-election, Overby, received 84 votes, followed by Mike Perry with 63 and Dorsey Capps with 33. There were eight write-ins.
Wayne Aycock, a current board member who ran unopposed for mayor, received 160 votes. There were seven write-in votes for mayor.
In Macon, the county’s smallest incorporated town, 27.5 percent of its 69 registered voters cast ballots. Mayor Carroll Harris ran unopposed and received 17 votes. There was one write-in vote.
Town board candidates who all ran unopposed received votes as follows: Glenn Riggan, 19; James Boyd, 18; Joanne Reese and Wanda Thompson, 16 each; and Loyd King, 15. There were two write-ins.
In Warrenton, the county seat, the town board is elected on staggered terms, and four seats were on the ballot. Three incumbents ran, and one newcomer, Travis Packer. Only 11 percent, or 69, of Warrenton’s 628 registered voters cast ballots. The votes came in as follows: John Blalock, 65; Margaret Britt, 63; Michael Coffman, 59; Pack, 55. There were 10 write-ins.
Vote tallies will be official when the local board of elections meets for canvass on Nov. 15.
