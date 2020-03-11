Warren County government and Warren County Schools are making sure that they are ready in the event that cases of COVID-19, also called coronavirus, are identified in the local area. However, they urge the public not to panic, but instead, take precautions as they would for any respiratory illness, such as the flu.
Both entities released statements last week about the preparations they are taking with an emphasis on reassuring the public that they are monitoring the disease and are making preparations in the event that cases are reported here.
Warren County government noted that much of the preparations are being carried out by the local health department in conjunction with Warren County Emergency Services. Regular updates about the coronavirus are provided by the N.C. Division of Public Health, N.C. Office of Emergency Medical Services and N.C. Emergency Management. Emergency services is working with the Warren County 911 dispatch center to develop a protocol for handling calls about potential coronavirus cases. Both county government and the school system are monitoring information released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Warren County Schools indicated that at this point, all planned field trips will take place as scheduled, and it is believed that infection risk to the community is low. According to the school system, preparation and readiness plans are in place, and a team has been formed to meet on a regular basis to review the most recent information about the disease. Warren County Schools will continue to monitor updates from the CDC and travel advisories from the U.S. State Department.
The school system added that the N.C. Department of Public Instruction has emphasized the following suggestions for staying well and preventing the spread of germs: avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you are sick, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and practice other good health habits, such as cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, getting plenty of sleep, being physically active, managing stress, drinking plenty of fluids and eating nutritious foods.
In last week’s Warren Record article, Warren County Health Department Nursing Director Kaye Hall emphasized the importance of washing hands with soap and water while rubbing hands together for at least 20 seconds.
“It sounds simple, but it is extremely important,” she said. “Rubbing your hands together creates friction. That’s what gets rid of germs.”
Hall recommended precautions similar to those given by NCDPI, advising local residents not to panic. She also advised against rushing out to purchase face masks, explaining that the primary people who need them are healthcare workers, who already use them on a regular basis.
“The average person does not need to go out and get a face mask,” Hall said.
