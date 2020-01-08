Warren County has been awarded a $148,770 state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant. The dollar-for-dollar matching grant will fund improvements at the Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park in the Soul City community.
“The PARTF grant is one of the most competitive and sought-after grant awards in the state for recreation,” said Charla Duncan, senior assistant to the Warren County manager. “With the amount of funding the state allots for this program dwindling these last few years, we are fortunate to be among the few local governments to receive this grant.”
Fifty-six local governments in the state submitted over $16 million in project requests for the 2019 grant cycle. Warren County was one of 14 recipients to receive funding from the $4.5 million awarded.
The grant has a three-year performance period. Improvements at the park will include: adding a picnic shelter, pump house repairs, bathhouse renovations, additional paved walking area, repairing and resurfacing tennis courts and adding basketball courts.
The Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park is at 252 Duke Dr., Norlina, off of Soul City Boulevard.
